GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.00 million-$365.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.26 million. GoPro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.38-$0.52 EPS.

GoPro Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.21. GoPro has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $12.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get GoPro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GPRO. StockNews.com began coverage on GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GoPro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded GoPro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

GoPro Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 27.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in GoPro by 426.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,000,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 810,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoPro by 98.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 549,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,539,000 after buying an additional 410,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,212,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 232,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.