Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) PT Lowered to $15.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 64.47% from the stock’s current price.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

