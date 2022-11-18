Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Susquehanna lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a positive rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,645. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.70%.

In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.