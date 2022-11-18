Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Cut to “Sell” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Greenidge Generation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Greenidge Generation Price Performance

NASDAQ GREE opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. Greenidge Generation has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation ( NASDAQ:GREE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Greenidge Generation had a negative net margin of 121.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenidge Generation will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 217,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.