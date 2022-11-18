Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) traded up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.36 and last traded at $35.31. 6,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 319,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Griffon

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Griffon by 44.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 2,314.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 79.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,043 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.