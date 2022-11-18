Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 32.50 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.38). 21,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 54,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.36).

The company has a market cap of £158.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Grit Real Estate Income Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

