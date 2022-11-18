GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stake Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 209.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,884 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54,075 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 88.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $32.83. 74,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,609,769. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.15) to GBX 1,450 ($17.04) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,608.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

