Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GCAAF opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.
