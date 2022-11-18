Guggenheim Reiterates “$22.00” Price Target for ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Guggenheim set a $22.00 price objective on ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMGN. Barclays lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.38.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

IMGN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 76,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,497. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.06. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

About ImmunoGen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

