GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of GXO opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.