GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of GXO opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $105.92.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
