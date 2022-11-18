H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Sells $1,078,235.44 in Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,078,235.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 40.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

