Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HALO opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $54.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
See Also
