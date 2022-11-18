Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,050 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,650 ($19.39) to GBX 1,050 ($12.34) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.39) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.05) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($11.75) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.05) to GBX 780 ($9.17) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 986.67 ($11.59).

HL stock traded down GBX 41.80 ($0.49) on Thursday, reaching GBX 829.40 ($9.75). 1,251,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,803.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 834.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 843.73.

In related news, insider Christopher Hill sold 8,595 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.11), for a total value of £73,917 ($86,858.99).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

