Harmony (ONE) Trading Down 10.7% This Week

Harmony (ONE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $180.13 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002649 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010147 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00571772 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,996.91 or 0.29782700 BTC.
About Harmony
ONE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,679,210,904 coins and its circulating supply is 12,791,167,904 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Harmony
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.