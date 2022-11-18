Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.94

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.94 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.70 ($0.08). Harvest Minerals shares last traded at GBX 6.85 ($0.08), with a volume of 532,108 shares changing hands.

Harvest Minerals Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.32. The company has a market cap of £13.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.