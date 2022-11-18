HC Wainwright Lowers BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Price Target to $3.00

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BTCS’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

BTCS Price Performance

Shares of BTCS stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. BTCS has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTCS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BTCS by 39,627.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BTCS by 103.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTCS during the first quarter valued at $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BTCS during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BTCS by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. 4.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform.

