HC Wainwright Trims RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Target Price to $50.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RAPT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.33.

RAPT stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $40.74.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $70,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $224,965 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Column Group LLC boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 913,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 783,026 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,999,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 500,565 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

