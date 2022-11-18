Head-To-Head Review: XWELL (XWEL) and The Competition

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare XWELL to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for XWELL and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00 XWELL Competitors 193 849 1446 63 2.54

XWELL presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 248.84%. As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 39.49%. Given XWELL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XWELL is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07% XWELL Competitors -18.06% -53.91% -4.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares XWELL and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

13.4% of XWELL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of XWELL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

XWELL has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XWELL’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XWELL and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $73.73 million $3.35 million -2.53 XWELL Competitors $659.01 million $53.89 million 354.07

XWELL’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than XWELL. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

XWELL competitors beat XWELL on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

XWELL Company Profile

XWELL Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe brands. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services. In addition, the company offers services through an integrated digital platform, and a relevant retail offering to the traveling public. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 spa and clinic locations in 24 airports in the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL Inc. in October 2022. XWELL Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

