Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 24,621 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $31,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.29.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,178 shares of company stock worth $4,882,373. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $299.21 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

