Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 714,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,902 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Invitation Homes worth $25,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $30.78 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

