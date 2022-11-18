Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $28.45 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,684 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after buying an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $846,699,000 after buying an additional 175,098 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.3 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $124.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

