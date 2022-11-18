HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HQY. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $60.70 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.85.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in HealthEquity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

