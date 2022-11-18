Hedera (HBAR) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $952.97 million and $21.63 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00078716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00060805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022950 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04862538 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $30,794,091.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

