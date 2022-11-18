Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given New €95.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €100.00 ($103.09) to €95.00 ($97.94) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Heineken from €79.00 ($81.44) to €77.00 ($79.38) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Heineken from €106.00 ($109.28) to €86.00 ($88.66) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Heineken from €125.00 ($128.87) to €120.00 ($123.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Heineken from €109.00 ($112.37) to €105.00 ($108.25) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Heineken from €116.00 ($119.59) to €114.00 ($117.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.29.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Stock Performance

HEINY opened at $45.23 on Monday. Heineken has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $59.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.