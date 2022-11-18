HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives $43.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

HLFFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HelloFresh from €34.00 ($35.05) to €32.00 ($32.99) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on HelloFresh from €75.00 ($77.32) to €60.00 ($61.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on HelloFresh from €44.00 ($45.36) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HelloFresh from €54.00 ($55.67) to €47.00 ($48.45) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HelloFresh from €35.00 ($36.08) to €23.00 ($23.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $26.84 on Friday. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

