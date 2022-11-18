Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 0.6 %

HP opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,041.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.