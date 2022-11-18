Herbst Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,200 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Herbst Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 421.8% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,293,871 shares of company stock worth $210,016,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BX traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.03. 101,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,977. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.54 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

