Herbst Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 770.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 581.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 19.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 68,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 73.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

