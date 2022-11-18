Herbst Group LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Herbst Group LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,997 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.7% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.59. 345,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,657,061. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.85. The firm has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

