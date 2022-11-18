Herbst Group LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Herbst Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,777,000 after buying an additional 2,123,005 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,199,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 356,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after buying an additional 1,172,700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,096,000 after buying an additional 757,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,519,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $62.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547,245. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.03. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.