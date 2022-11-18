Herbst Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Herbst Group LLC trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 2.4% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,702,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,163,417. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

STZ stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $247.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,782. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.13. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 789.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.43.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.



