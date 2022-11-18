Herbst Group LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Herbst Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.5% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.74.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.99. The company had a trading volume of 240,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.24, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.59. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $306.99.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,931 shares of company stock valued at $18,681,572. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

