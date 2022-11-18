Herbst Group LLC Purchases New Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Herbst Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 389.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Enbridge by 116.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Enbridge by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Enbridge by 15.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enbridge by 46.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

ENB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.34. 112,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,198. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

