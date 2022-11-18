HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General Acquires 78,353 Shares

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 78,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $737,301.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,274,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,886,677.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 400,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $3,888,000.00.

HRT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,135. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in HireRight in the first quarter worth about $188,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 975,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after buying an additional 254,352 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,405,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after buying an additional 741,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered HireRight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

