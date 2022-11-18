HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General Acquires 78,353 Shares

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 78,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $737,301.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,274,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,886,677.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 400,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $3,888,000.00.
HireRight Stock Performance
HRT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,135. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $19.46.
Institutional Trading of HireRight
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered HireRight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.
About HireRight
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HireRight (HRT)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.