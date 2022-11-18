HitBTC Token Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 18th. HitBTC Token has a market cap of $206.25 million and $491,898.33 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HitBTC Token token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token was first traded on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HitBTC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

