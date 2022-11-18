Hoey Investments Inc. Acquires 5,311 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 967.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Fortinet by 357.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,302,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,347 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 388.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,127 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Fortinet by 392.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,964,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fortinet by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,828,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,817 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 346.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

FTNT traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.50. 82,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,410,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

