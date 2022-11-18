Hoey Investments Inc. Has $52,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,708 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SLB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.75. 262,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,978,704. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,472,483 shares of company stock valued at $195,303,719 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.37.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

