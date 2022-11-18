Hoey Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1,056.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $6.11 on Friday, hitting $727.42. 4,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,231. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $625.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $639.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $940.53. The company has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $14,067,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.54.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

