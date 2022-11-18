Hoey Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2,104.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,518,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 356.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,546,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,655 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 81,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,846. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KHC. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

