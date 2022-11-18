Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 7,449 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after buying an additional 476,509 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after buying an additional 443,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,746,000 after buying an additional 244,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.0 %

GS traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $379.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,267. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.01.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,533,801.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,533,801.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,035,948 shares of company stock worth $31,246,546 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

