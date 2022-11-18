Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 12,154,671 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 128,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $4,337,006.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $7,043,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $4,216,250.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $2,172,300.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 47,846 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,585,616.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $2,863,650.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,488,150.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $3,415,190.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of BX opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $883,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

