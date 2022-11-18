Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.47

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and traded as low as $6.21. Hon Hai Precision Industry shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 86,932 shares trading hands.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.