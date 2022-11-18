Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.47

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and traded as low as $6.21. Hon Hai Precision Industry shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 86,932 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.
