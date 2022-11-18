Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.46-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.70-$8.80 EPS.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.53. 2,973,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.64. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89. The company has a market cap of $144.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.00.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.