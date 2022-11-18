Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Shares Down 1%

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$44.11 and last traded at C$44.29. 37,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 28,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.73.

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.70.

