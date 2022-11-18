HSBC Raises GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $55.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HSBC to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.70.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance
NASDAQ GFS opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.43. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
