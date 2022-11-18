HSBC Raises GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $55.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HSBC to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.70.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ GFS opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.43. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,582,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,640 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,592,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,209 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,914,000 after purchasing an additional 732,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares during the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

