Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURNGet Rating)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.03 and last traded at $74.80. Approximately 3,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 123,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.19.

HURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

