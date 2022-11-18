Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.03 and last traded at $74.80. Approximately 3,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 123,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,065.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 441,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Further Reading

