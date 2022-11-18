HUSD (HUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $34.45 Million

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. HUSD has a market cap of $34.45 million and approximately $7,847.66 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One HUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002646 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00571213 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.23 or 0.29753562 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.
About HUSD
HUSD was first traded on July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HUSD
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars.
