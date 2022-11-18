HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $188.82

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.82 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 203.57 ($2.39). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 194.20 ($2.28), with a volume of 212,838 shares changing hands.
HUTCHMED Stock Down 2.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 188.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.97.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
