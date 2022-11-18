Hxro Trading Down 24.2% This Week (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Hxro has a market cap of $22.90 million and $17,571.24 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hxro

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

