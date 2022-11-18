Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$36.00 at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.67.

Shares of H stock opened at C$34.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$30.36 and a 52-week high of C$36.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

